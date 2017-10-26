Halloween and Pre-Halloween Events for Family Fun

Benton Area

Twin Lakes Worship Center Trunk & Treat

Oct. 28: Twin Lakes Worship Center in Draffenville, KY., will host Trunk or Treat events from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at the center on Highway 641, across from Catfish Kitchen in Draffenville. The public is invited to attend.

Marshall County Rescue Squads Annual Halloween Safe Stop will be Tuesday, October 31 at 201 Ash Street in Benton (end of road by Waffle House) from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Bring your ghouls and kids for treats and sign up for door prizes for those 10 years old and younger.

VFW Post 1084 in Benton presents BOO FEST 2017 on Tuesday, October 31 from 5:00 – 8:30 p.m. All ages welcomed for candy, popcorn and games. A Safe Stop to Trick-or-Treat! 4166 Eggners Ferry Rd, Benton.

Zion’s Cause Baptist Church Treat Night in the Gymnasium, Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Located at 1532 US Hwy. 68 West, Benton. A Fun and Safe Candy Experience.

Calvert City Area:

Fall Festival at Calvert City Civic Center

Oct. 28: 1st Annual St Pius X Fall Festival will be October 28 at Calvert City Civic Center, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be Games, Prizes, Lunch BBQ or Chicken, Raffle – $1000, $500 and $250.

First Baptist Church in Calvert City will have their Trunk-or-Treat on Tuesday, October 31 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. inside the Activities Building. Come join them for fun, food and games. Games will be available to play and win prizes along with trick-or-treating. Chili and hot dogs will be served. Located at the corner of First and Ash Streets.

Pathway Baptist Church Trunk-or-Treat October 31 begins at 5:00 p.m. Located at 229 W. 5th Avenue.

Trunk or Treat at Calvert Methodist Church, October 31, from 5p.m. until ? Around the outside of the building, 571 Oak Park Blvd. Lots of candy and goodies.

Tour Calvert City 5th Avenue Route for various businesses offering Halloween fun. Curfew is 10:00 p.m.

Stop by The Lake News, 5th Avenue in Calvert City on Halloween Night for treats and photos at approximately 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

The Knights of Columbus will be giving out hot dogs and hot chocolate in the St. Pius X parking lot on Halloween. All are Welcome. Fifth Avenue, Calvert City.