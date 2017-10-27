Big Blue Notes: Cats chances better against Tennessee Vols

Cats collapse in Starkville

Most national analysts didn’t give Kentucky much of a chance against Mississippi State in Starkville this past weekend. As it turned out, the analysts were correct. The Wildcats were dominated by the Bulldogs on both sides of the ball for the entirety of the game.

While Kentucky managed to keep it respectable for most of the first half, Mississippi State pulled away in the second half eventually winning 45-7. For the Wildcats, the game marks the worst loss since week two of last season at Florida.

Kentucky’s upcoming opponent, Tennessee, experienced a beat down by the same score from Alabama on Saturday. The Vols entered the game against the top-ranked Crimson Tide as a 36 point underdog.

Tennessee will travel to Lexington on Saturday in what will be a very important game for the Wildcats. Despite only winning once in the past 30-plus attempts against Tennessee, Kentucky will enter the game as the favorite against the struggling Volunteers. Tennessee is 3-4 on the season and 0-4 in the SEC.

The Cats and the Vols will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CST from Kroger Field. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Freshmen impress in Blue White Game

Kentucky held its annual Blue White Game this past Friday in Rupp Arena. With freshmen Jemarl Baker and Jarred Vanderbilt out with injuries, John Calipari only had nine scholarship players available for the scrimmage.

Freshmen Kevin Knox and P.J. Washington lead the Wildcats with 22 and 21 points, respectively. Guards Quade Green, Hamidou Diallo, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander all looked impressive in their Big Blue debuts. Both teams also shot the ball very well with a combined 45% from behind the arc.

Surprise exhibition added to the schedule

A surprise addition was announced to the Wildcats schedule this past week. John Calipari and company will be taking on Morehead State in an exhibition game on Monday. The game, billed as the Kentucky Cares Classic, is being used as a fundraiser for the victims of hurricanes in Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico.

Calipari is teaming up with his former student manager, Preston Spradlin, who was named to coach the Eagles after the dismissal of Sean Woods. Spradlin was on Calipari’s staff in Lexington from 2009-2014 before joining Woods’ staff in Morehead as an assistant.

Due to NCAA rules, the game will not be televised but will be broadcast on radio. The Cats and the Eagles will tipoff from Rupp Arena at 6 p.m. CST.