Fall Fest at Woodlands Nature Center set for Nov. 4

LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES, KY/TN – Woodlands Nature Station hosts Fall Fest Saturday on November 4, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Nature Station admission is $5 ages 13 and up, $3 ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and under. Fall Fest features a variety of forest and migration-themed programs including hayrides, live music, nature crafts, and appearances by Smokey Bear.

“This is a perfect opportunity to bring the whole family, enjoy the fall season, and participate in a variety of outdoor programs and activities,” says John Pollpeter, Lead Naturalist at Woodlands Nature Station.

Hayrides are 40-minutes long, $2 person, and leave regularly throughout the day. On these staff-led rides, participants enjoy fun nature activities and great wildlife-viewing opportunities. For more info on activities, visit www.landbetweenthelakes.us/calendar/fall-fest-2/.

Fall Fest activities include:

• Throughout day: Scheduled visits with Smokey Bear

• Ongoing 10am-4pm “Should I Stay or Should I Go?” Hayrides

• Ongoing 10am-4pm Nature Crafts: Build an Animal

• Ongoing 10am-4pm Handcrafted Willow Furniture Making with local craftsman Justin Roberts

• Ongoing 10am – 4pm Chainsaw Carving Demonstration with local craftsman Justin Driver

• 12-12:45pm Fall Music Concert: Brio String Ensemble

• 1:30-2pm Migrate or Hibernate Animal Program

• 2-2:45pm Fall Music Concert: Brio String Ensemble

• 3-3:30pm Puppet Show: The Journey of Monica the Monarch

• 4:30pm-4:50pm Parade of Raptors