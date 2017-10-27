Winter Weather Workshops for the Weather Enthusiast

You are invited to the annual Winter Weather Workshop to be held at several locations in our region. All workshops are at 9 AM – Noon CT, as follows:

November 9 – Carterville, IL (JALC, Community Health Education Complex – J224, 700 Logan College Dr)

November 14 – Evansville, IN (American Red Cross, 29 N Stockwell Rd)

November 16 – Cape Girardeau, MO (Glenn Convocation Center, SEMO River Campus, One University Plaza, MS 7895)

November 21 – Grand Rivers, KY (Community Center, 155 W Cumberland Ave)

A variety of exciting topics which feature some local TV meteorologists, tornado climatology, updates on weather services and of course the Winter Weather Outlook! Registration and details are at www.weather.gov/pah/winterworkshop2017 (be sure to click “Submit” at bottom of screen).