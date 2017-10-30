Thursday Night Spaghetti Dinner for Christmas Project

A spaghetti dinner will be held on Thursday, November 2, from 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. at the Calvert City United Methodist Church. Tickets are $5.00 minimum donation and children age 6 and under can eat free. Carry-Out orders available by calling 270-395-4746 beginning at 4:00 p.m. Delivery to chemical plants with a minimum of 3 orders.

To purchase advance tickets call the Calvert-Sharpe Family Resource Center at 270-395-4869, a Calvert Lions Club Member, or pay at the door. All proceeds go to the Calvert-Sharpe Family Resource Center’s Christmas Project. This annual project is to make sure children in our schools that are less fortunate have gifts under their tree at Christmas when their family doesn’t have the extra resources to do so. As a community we can all help this wonderful cause by attending the spaghetti dinner and perhaps giving a little more donation for the children. Contributions are always welcome at the resource center.

Corporate sponsor is Lake Chem Community Federal Credit Union and co-sponsored by Calvert City Methodist Church, Calvert City Lions Club, and the Calvert-Sharpe Family Resource Center.

The Church is located at 571 Oak Park Blvd. (the corner of Fifth Avenue and Oak Park).