California man arrested for attempted arson at church

EDDYVILLE, KY – Kentucky State Police arrested a California man Monday afternoon, October 30, 2017 after finding him inside a local church attempting to set it on fire. At approximately 4:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police Trooper Nathaniel Day responded to Macedonia Church in Lyon County to investigate reports of a suspicious person. Upon the arrival of Trooper Day, along with an Eddyville PD Officer, the man was located inside the church.

Preliminary investigation has shown the man had broken the front glass door, removed items from the church, and was in the process of attempting to set the church on fire as well as damaging property inside the church.

Julio C. Chavesgarcia, age 24, of Pinon Hills, California, was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence, First Degree Criminal Mischief, Third Degree Burglary, Theft by Unlawful Taking Under $500, Public Intoxication, Attempted Second Degree Arson, 2 counts of Third Degree Assault on a Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest. He was lodged in the McCracken County Jail.

The investigation is continuing by Trooper Nathaniel Day. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.