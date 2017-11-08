Kentucky State Parks Offer Discounts to Current Military, Retirees, Veterans

FRANKFORT, Ky. – (Nov. 8, 2017) — Current and former members of the nation’s armed services can receive lodging discounts at Kentucky State Parks with the “USA Military Discount” program from Nov. 1, 2017, to Mar. 31, 2018.

Those on active military duty, retired members of the military, veterans, members of the National Guard and reservists, are eligible for the program.

“Kentucky State Parks are proud to offer this lodging discount to show our appreciation to the women and men who serve or who have served in uniform for our country,” Parks Commissioner Donnie Holland said.

With the USA Military Discount, lodge rooms are available starting at $49.95 a night; one-bedroom cottages for $79.95 a night; two-bedroom cottages for $89.95 a night and three-bedroom cottages for $99.95 a night. Tax is not included in these rates. These rates are good at resort parks and the cottages at John James Audubon State Park.

The rate is $5 more per night at these parks: Barren River, Cumberland Falls, Kentucky Dam Village, Lake Barkley, Lake Cumberland and Natural Bridge.

The Kentucky State Parks have 17 resorts that offer golf, fishing, hiking on scenic trails, beautiful scenery and full-service restaurants. Many resorts are near or include historic sites and museums and offer programs during the fall and winter, such as elk tours, eagle watching tours and entertainment.

This offer may not be used in conjunction with other special discounts or packages. The discount is based on availability, for leisure travel only, and may exclude special events and holidays. Proof of military service is required at check-in.

For more information about Kentucky State Parks and to make reservations, visit www.parks.ky.gov.

During the months of April through October, current and former members of the military can get a 10 percent lodging or camping discount.

(If you’re making your reservation online, use “USA” for the promo code for reservations between Nov. 1, 2017 and Mar. 31, 2018. During the April through October period, select “military discount” when making an online reservation.)