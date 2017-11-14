Kentucky State Police Seeking Public’s Help Locating Escapee

BENTON, KY (November 14, 2017) – Kentucky State Police are looking for an escapee from Marshall County Jail. On Monday, November 13, 2017 at approximately 8:30 p.m. KSP Post 1 responded to Marshall County Jail for a report of an inmate escape.

Dakota W. Reeder, age 20, originally of Simpsonville, Kentucky left the Marshall County Class D Facility at just before 8:30 p.m. He is a white male, 5’06”, 140 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, dark tennis shoes, and a black long sleeve shirt.

The investigation is continuing by Trooper Eric West. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.