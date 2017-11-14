Veterans invited to Dinner for Wounded Warrior Hunt Excursion

The American Legion Post 217 in Burna, KY is inviting all Veterans to a dinner on November 18, beginning at 6:30 P.M.for the Wounded Warrior Hunt Excursion. There will be a silent auction you can bid on if you so desire. Local land owners offer this opportunity for these injured service members to come and experience hunting activities, so Veterans come out to welcome and meet these 14 combat Warriors as you connect and support them on this day. These men and women are our Nation’s most treasured assets and need to be told Thank You by supporting this event for them.

Military/Overseas:

If you know of a military member stationed overseas, please send the address to American Legion Auxiliary 217, P.O. Box 4, Burna, KY 42028. They would like to remember them this Christmas.