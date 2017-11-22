Late fall and winter schedule at Land Between the Lakes

Visitor facilities at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area began late fall and winter operation schedules in November.

November:

• Homeplace 1850s Working Farm and Woodlands Nature Station; Open Wed-Sun, 10am-5pm; Closed Thanksgiving Day

• North and South Welcome Stations; Open Wed-Sun, 9am-5pm; Closed Thanksgiving Day

• Golden Pond Visitor Center and Golden Pond Planetarium; Open 7-days a week; Closed Thanksgiving Day

• Hillman Ferry, Piney, & Wranglers campgrounds–Close 5pm, Fri, Nov 17; Re-open 9am, Mon, Jan 8

December:

• Golden Pond Planetarium; Open daily through Dec 23, until 1 pm on Dec 24 and Dec 26-30 and until 1 pm on Dec 31.

• Golden Pond Visitor Center & Planetarium; Close at 1pm on Dec 24 and Dec 31; Closed in observance of Christmas, Dec 25 & 26

December-February:

• Homeplace 1850s Farm and Nature Station; Closed

Open Year-round:

The Elk & Bison Prairie remains open year-round.