Late fall and winter schedule at Land Between the Lakes

Visitor facilities at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area began late fall and winter operation schedules in November.
November:
• Homeplace 1850s Working Farm and Woodlands Nature Station; Open Wed-Sun, 10am-5pm; Closed Thanksgiving Day
• North and South Welcome Stations; Open Wed-Sun, 9am-5pm; Closed Thanksgiving Day
• Golden Pond Visitor Center and Golden Pond Planetarium; Open 7-days a week; Closed Thanksgiving Day
• Hillman Ferry, Piney, & Wranglers campgrounds–Close 5pm, Fri, Nov 17; Re-open 9am, Mon, Jan 8
December:
• Golden Pond Planetarium; Open daily through Dec 23, until 1 pm on Dec 24 and Dec 26-30 and until 1 pm on Dec 31.
• Golden Pond Visitor Center & Planetarium; Close at 1pm on Dec 24 and Dec 31; Closed in observance of Christmas, Dec 25 & 26
December-February:
• Homeplace 1850s Farm and Nature Station; Closed
Open Year-round:
The Elk & Bison Prairie remains open year-round.
