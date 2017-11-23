Big Blue Notes: Kentucky hangs with Georgia for a half before Bulldogs win

Kentucky falls to Georgia, Cards up next

When the 2017 football schedule was released, most analysts predicted the Wildcats could be competitive in 11 of their 12 games. The matchup at Georgia was thought to be the lone game where Kentucky would be outclassed when it came to talent. As it turned out, the prognosticators were correct. While the Wildcats hung with the Bulldogs for much of the first half, Georgia pulled away just before halftime on their way to a 42-13 win.

Kentucky was woeful on defense and struggled on offense against the Bulldogs, but Benny Snell Jr. continued his assault on the Big Blue record books. The sophomore racked up 94 yards of rushing and recorded his 10th touchdown in the past four games.

With the loss to Georgia, the Wildcats completed their conference slate with a 4-4 record and a third place finish in the SEC East. The Wildcats also recorded back-to-back seasons without a losing conference record for the first time in over thirty years.

Kentucky finishes out the regular season this Saturday against Louisville. The Wildcats lead the Cardinals 15-14 in the battle for the Governor’s Cup while both schools enter this year’s game with 7-4 records. Bobby Petrino’s squad travels to Kroger Field as a nine point favorite.

The Cats and the Cards will kickoff at 11 a.m. CST on Saturday. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

James Wiseman: No. 1 for Two

James Wiseman, the top-ranked overall player in the class of 2019 and the projected No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, could be headed to college a year early.

The Nashville native was recently ruled ineligible to play in the upcoming high school basketball season by Tennessee’s governing body for transferring schools to play for a specific coach. After recently losing the appeal of his case, Wiseman is rumored to be considering an early jump to college in the fall of 2018.

The 6-foot-11, 216 lb. power forward is thought to be highly favoring John Calipari and the Wildcats. If Wiseman was to join the Wildcats’ 2018 recruiting class, however, he would not be the typical one-and-done superstar for John Calipari. At just 17 years of age, Wiseman would be required to play two seasons of college basketball before being eligible to enter the NBA draft in 2020. While Hamidou Diallo was nearly a none-and-done for John Calipari, James Wiseman could be a one-and-done talent for a guaranteed two years for the Wildcats.