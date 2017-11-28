Merry the Christmas Fairy returns

The Marshall County Library is excited to introduce the second Merry book, Merry the Christmas Fairy and the Cookie Catastrophe. Thanks to the talented 5th grade students who provided the illustrations and to the Lions Clubs of Calvert City and Benton who once again provided the printing costs. Books will be available in December at the library’s Story Hour programs and the Benton and Calvert City Christmas parades. The library will also be distributing a copy to every Kindergartner in the Marshall County Schools.

Merry the Christmas Fairy is the Marshall County Public Library’s early literacy project that encourages children to share the magic of books over the holiday season.

Merry the Christmas Fairy will also make appearances at the Calvert City Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 2 and the Benton Christmas Parade on December 9.