Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl Broadcast Info

November 29, 2017

The state football finals return to Lexington for the first time since 1976 on Friday at 2 p.m. when Beechwood (11-2) takes on Raceland (10-4) in the 1A Championship of the 2017 Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl at Kroger Field. The action continues Friday night at 7 p.m. when Boyle County (13-1) faces Corbin (13-1) in the 3A Championship.

Saturday’s slate features three contests at Kroger Field, starting with Mayfield (13-1) versus Danville (14-0) in the 2A Championship at 1 p.m. Franklin-Simpson (11-3) and Johnson Central (12-2) will square off at 4:30 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s 4A Championship game, followed by Covington Catholic (14-0) and Madison Southern (11-3) in the 5A Championship at 8 p.m. The 2017 Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl concludes Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. when Trinity (Lou.) (14-0) takes on St. Xavier (12-2) in the 6A Championship.

Since last played in Lexington at Commonwealth Stadium in 1976, the state football finals spent two years at Hanger Field in Richmond (1977-78), 24 years at KFEC Cardinal Stadium (1979-2002), six years at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium (2003-08) and the last eight years at Houchens Industries-LT Smith Stadium in Bowling Green (2009-16).

Each game of the Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl will be webcast live at KHSAA.tv for subscribers to the NFHS Network (http://www.nfhsnetwork.com/). Subscription plans for the NFHS Network are available for $9.95 a month. A monthly subscription, priced less than the cost of admission to a state championship event, entitles users to every broadcast by the KHSAA and the more than 40 participating state associations.

A free audio-only feed of the games will also be available online through Mixlr (http://mixlr.com/khsaa/events/), which has a corresponding app available for iOS and Android devices.

Single-game tickets are still available for online purchase through Ticketmaster at https://goo.gl/6ECMLD

2017 Russell Athletic/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl Championship Program – https://goo.gl/yYXcQV

Video Webcasts – khsaa.tv

Audio Broadcasts – khsaa.net

Live Stats – https://goo.gl/zPxEFM

Friday, December 1

2 p.m. (1A) – Beechwood vs. Raceland

7 p.m. (3A) – Boyle County vs. Corbin

Saturday, December 2

1 p.m. (2A) – Mayfield vs. Danville

4:30 p.m. (4A) – Franklin-Simpson vs. Johnson Central

8 p.m. (5A) – Covington Catholic vs. Madison Southern

Sunday, December 3

2 p.m. (6A) – Trinity (Louisville) vs. St. Xavier