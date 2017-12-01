Joe and Karen Owen love Calvert City, a place they call home

Joe and Karen Owen are life-long residents of Calvert City and have raised their family here and have been active in civic, church and school activities. Recently they were selected to serve as Grand Marshals of the Calvert City Lions’ Club Christmas Parade. They reflected on that honor from the members of the Calvert City community and it resulted in personal reflections about what it meant to them to be chosen and what it means to them to live in Calvert City.

Karen said, “Being a lifelong resident of Calvert City I feel like this is the place that helped raise me, right alongside my wonderful parents. I have treasured childhood memories of being loved and nurtured by the people of Calvert City. Neighbors, teachers, friend’s parents and Sunday school teachers all provided a foundation and sense of belonging.”

She continued, “Calvert has all the positive attributes of small-town America. I’m very thankful for the bond this community shares, possessing an awareness for the needs of others and the compassion to not only observe, but to actively serve. Joe and I feel blessed that our five children have been raised in a community that values these qualities and fosters Godly character.”

Karen also added, “Calvert is a place of love and comfort, family and friends. The quote “Your branches can only reach high if your roots run deep” comes to life with true meaning as it describes our town. Calvert City is a part of who I am, encompassing my past, present and who I am still becoming. There is an emotional attachment to this place I hold most dear. Truly…there is no place like home!”

Joe explained, “I was fortunate to move to Calvert City shortly after completing law school and thereafter having the privilege of serving as City Attorney for approximately 20 years. During those early years Dr. Bill Colburn served as Mayor with Gene and Leta Ray handling the City Clerk duties. What was remarkable to me was the time and energy devoted to making Calvert City a better place to live by these early city leaders. The leadership of our city, both past and present, has actively supported our local industrial base and sought new industries and businesses to provide additional employment opportunities.”

Joe said, “Calvert City has developed parks and recreational facilities that are typically found in much larger cities. The availability of these facilities provide children and adults wonderful opportunities to participate in sports and other types of recreational activities. Former Mayor Kean McKinney was instrumental in obtaining grant funding for many of these projects which enhance the quality of life for all residents.”

Joe defined Calvert City when he said, “The people who live here are friendly and gracious which makes it a special and desirable place to raise a family. Calvert retains small town charm and atmosphere while enjoying the benefits of Kentucky Lake and LBL and the recreational opportunities they provide for all ages.”

Joe summed up his feelings about Calvert City when he offered this conclusion, “Through the years I’ve realized home isn’t a dot on a map or four brick walls, or even necessarily where you’re from but rather where you belong. For me, that place is Calvert City.”