Livingston Farm Bureau recognized with top honors

Louisville, KY (December 1, 2017)

Livingston County Farm Bureau won top honors for its region of the state in the 2017 Safety Challenge Awards competition during Kentucky Farm Bureau’s annual meeting in Louisville. The award was given to Livingston County Farm Bureau for hosting a safety day, educating more than 200 students on a variety of safety topics including water, fire, chemical, injury prevention, and drug awareness.

Kentucky Farm Bureau, with more than 478,000 member families statewide, is the state’s largest general farm organization. Approximately 2,000 members attended KFB’s 98th annual meeting in Louisville, November 29-December 2, to recognize this year’s individual and organizational achievements and adopt policy for 2018. To view all the updates released from this year’s annual meeting, visit KYFBNewsroom.com.