Livingston Farm Bureau recognized with top honors

Posted on by No Comments ↓
Case Chittenden (center) received a plaque commemorating Livingston County Farm Bureau's 2017 Safety Challenge award from B. Todd Bright, KFB's Director, Communication Division (left), and David S. Beck, KFB Executive Vice President (right).

Case Chittenden (center) received a plaque commemorating Livingston County Farm Bureau’s 2017 Safety Challenge award from B. Todd Bright, KFB’s Director, Communication Division (left), and David S. Beck, KFB Executive Vice President (right).

Louisville, KY (December 1, 2017)
Livingston County Farm Bureau won top honors for its region of the state in the 2017 Safety Challenge Awards competition during Kentucky Farm Bureau’s annual meeting in Louisville. The award was given to Livingston County Farm Bureau for hosting a safety day, educating more than 200 students on a variety of safety topics including water, fire, chemical, injury prevention, and drug awareness.

Kentucky Farm Bureau, with more than 478,000 member families statewide, is the state’s largest general farm organization. Approximately 2,000 members attended KFB’s 98th annual meeting in Louisville, November 29-December 2, to recognize this year’s individual and organizational achievements and adopt policy for 2018. To view all the updates released from this year’s annual meeting, visit KYFBNewsroom.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>