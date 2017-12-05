I-24 Traffic Advisory in Marshall County Dec. 11 and 12

Traffic ADVISORY



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict WESTBOUND traffic to one lane along a section of Interstate 24 in MARSHALL County on Monday & Tuesday, December 11 & 12, 2017.

Westbound traffic on I-24 will be restricted to one lane to allow bridge work on the P&L Railroad Overpass at mile point 28.5. This is along I-24 between the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge and the US 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange.

This work zone could go up as early as 7:30 a.m., CST, on Monday. Motorists should be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach the 30 mile marker.

Motorists should use appropriate caution where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.

