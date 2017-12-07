A Dickens Christmas in Benton this Saturday, December 9

Benton Partnerships and the City of Benton presents A Dickens Christmas Festival & Parade in Benton will be on Saturday, Dec. 9. Parade theme is ‘Tell a Christmas Story’.

Parade Grand Marshall is Joe Tom Haltom.

Activities held downtown Benton, between 10th/12th Streets.

Join the fun at 2:30 for Cookies with Santa at GOP Building;

3:00 Chili Fundraiser at the Main Street Center;

4:00 Parade line-up (participants only) at North Main beside Mediacom Office, and Power Wheels Car show on the Court Square;

4:30 Dickens Alley opens and the Frozen Plaza & Holiday Square;

6:00 Lighted Parade begins on North Main headed south to downtown turning on 13th to Poplar St.

Parking is available behind Pucketts and First Baptist Church. Everyone is encouraged NOT to park on the roadways involving 5th, Main Street, Poplar Street or 10th through 12th Streets.

For more information call 270-527-3717 or 270-527-3128.