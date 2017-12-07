Bringing Comforts of Home to Area Veterans this Christmas

Calvert City VFW Post 5739 & its Ladies Auxiliary along with Posts in Paducah, Benton and Murray are bringing some comforts of home to area Veterans this Christmas.

The Pennyroyal Veterans Center in Hopkinsville, KY opened in 2012. The Center houses 50 veterans in a home like atmosphere and helps them with things like rehab programs, educational and vocational programs, job searches and other programs gearing each veteran to independent living.

Veterans living at the center are in constant need of clothing and toiletries, and the local VFW Posts are working to fill that need.

According to Mrs. Margaret Dunn from the Calvert City VFW Post Ladies Auxiliary, she visited the Center last year, delivering 11 blankets and some canned food. She said the group of veterans were so welcoming and appreciative for the help of the community. This year the Post plans to deliver 50 Christmas Stockings, one for each member. They will be filled with toiletries and other items the post has collected. She also said that they have received 50 sweat suits to take to the men.

They are still in need of more items before they take the stockings on December 16. If you would like to make a donation they are needing: toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, shaving cream, disposable razors, shampoo, and soap. Winter caps and gloves are also welcome. Canned food items such as soup, canned fruits, and other simple canned meal items are also appreciated.

To drop your donations off at the Calvert City VFW Post call Mrs. Margaret Dunn at 270-395-4072 to arrange a drop off time.