Escapee from Marshall County Jail being sought by KSP

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (December 7, 2017) – Kentucky State Police are attempting to locate an inmate from Marshall County Jail, after he left a work detail earlier today. Jeremy L. Meadows, age 27, with a last known address in Water Valley, Kentucky, left a work assignment at approximately 10:00 a.m.

Mr. Meadows is a white male, weighing approximately 140 lbs., 6’00” tall, with blue eyes and short brown hair. He has numerous tattoos, to include visible horn tattoos on each facial temple. Mr. Meadows is believed to still be in the Post 1 area. He should be considered dangerous and should not be approached. KSP is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Meadows to immediately report the information through one of the ways below.

The investigation is continuing by Trooper Mike Ray. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.