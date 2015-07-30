To view upcoming school events please click HERE.

Local Blood Drives

Dec. 29 at Calvert City Church of Christ, 4625 U.S. Highway 62, Calvert City from 12:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 3 at Aurora-Ross Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, 8280 Aurora Hwy, Benton from 2 – 7 p.m.

Jan. 9 at Calvert City Civic Center, 1445 Fifth Ave. SE, Calvert City from Noon – 6 p.m.

St. Matthew by the Lake Cookbooks for sale

St. Matthew by the Lake Lutheran Church, Grandmothers against Zika, publishes a cookbook to benefit The Fight Against Zika. 100% of the profits will go to “Save The Children”. Feeding the Flock cookbook has 237 special recipes from, just to name a few, John Calipari’s wife, Ellen Calipari, Gov. Matt Bevin, John Champion, Senator rand Paul, Judge Executive Kevin Neal. Cookbooks are $15 and may be purchased at St. Matthew by the Lake, 3966 Hwy. 641 North, Benton, call the office at 270-527-1856 or by calling Mary Scott at 270-898-1782 or email buffett11@hotmail.com

Marshall County Toastmasters meets weekly

Every Monday: Marshall County Toastmasters meeting is every Monday evening at the Quality Inn and Suites in Draffenville at 6:45. Toastmasters goal is to provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth. YOU can learn to speak in public with confidence through evaluations and encouragement from experienced speakers. Work at your own pace through an organized program that adds new skills with each project. For more information visit Marshall County Toastmasters on Facebook.

Assistance for Area Veterans

Veterans and their families will be provided counseling and assistance in filing claims for state and federal benefits. This is a free service provided by the state of Kentucky. For more information please contact Carol Livingston, Veterans Benefits Field Representative, Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs (KDVA) at (270) 247-8465, ext. 53239, or email carol.livingston@ky.gov.

Awana Clubs offers fun and fellowship for kids

Awana Clubs is a fun club and fellowship time for children. Join any time after school starts back. Awana is an exciting children’s club for children 2 years old through 6th grade and meets every Wednesday night during the school year.

* Pathway Baptist Church: for more info on Awana at Pathway, please contact the church office at 270-395-5683. Bus pick up available for Calvert City and Draffenville. www.pathwaybaptist.org

* Calvert City First Baptist Church: for more information on CFBC Awana, call 270-395-4600 or visit www.calvertfbc.org located at the corner of First and Ash Streets.

Photography Club meeting

Interested in Photography? The Marshall County Photography Club meets on the 3rd Monday of every month at the Marshall County Library, Benton branch. Join us, Monday, at 6:30 p.m. All levels from beginner to advanced are welcome. For more info call Ceilia Townzen at 270-519-4750.

Adult Technology Classes at MC Library

Marshall County Public Library offers adult computer classes on the fourth Tuesday and Wednesday of the month at their Benton branch. Intro to Computers is offered every month, while the topic for the other class varies from month to month. Pre-registration is required for all adult tech classes at the library. Call the Marshall County Public Library at 270-527-9969.

Lourdes providing free monthly Advance Directives seminar

Jan. 4: Lourdes will offer a free monthly Advance Directives Seminar starting December 7 in the Heritage Room on the first floor of Lourdes Hospital. The seminar will be from 2 – 3:30 p.m. Advance Directives documents your wishes concerning medical treatments at the end of life. This seminar will help answer questions, clarify concerns related to Advance Directives and also help you complete your living will and have it documented in your medical records. This monthly seminar is free and open to anyone who is 18 years of age and older and will be held on the first Wednesday of the month. For more information, call 270-444-2834.

Second Saturday Hike Jan. 14 at Lake Barkley State Resort Park

Jan. 14: Lake Barkley State Resort Park will kick off 2017 with the return of 2nd Saturday Hikes on Jan. 14. The focus of January’s hike will be winter adaptations. The hike will introduce participants to the various traits, characteristics, and behaviors that allow plants and animals to survive the winter season in western Kentucky. The hike starts at 10 a.m. (CST) and will depart from the lobby of the lodge. No reservations are necessary to participate in Second Saturday Hikes. Please dress for the weather. Sturdy, comfortable footwear is strongly suggested.

Families and individuals can enjoy other entertainment and lodging opportunities at the park. Lake Barkley State Resort Park is the largest state resort park in Kentucky and features a lodge, cottages, the Windows on the Water Restaurant, a seasonal campground, 18-hole golf course, fitness center with indoor pool, marina, fishing, tennis courts, hiking trails, gift shop, and recreational and nature programming. The park is located at 3500 State Park Road in Cadiz. From I-24, take the Highway 68 exit west toward Cadiz. For more information contact David Kem, david.kem@ky.gov or call the lodge at call 1-800-325-0057.