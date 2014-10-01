Calvert Elementary Project Fit Celebration

Calvert City and East Calloway elementary schools are the seventh and eighth area schools to win the $16,500 grant from Baptist Health for indoor and outdoor fitness equipment, teacher training and curriculum materials.

Calvert City Principal Todd Anderson said the grant will benefit the entire community. “Project Fit America will be a huge benefit to the students of Calvert City Elementary School, as well as our whole community,” Anderson said. “Our playground is used daily by community families, so the equipment will benefit the community at large.”